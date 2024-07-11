Stay Ahead of the Game With BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock (BLK) to post quarterly earnings of $9.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.86 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BlackRock metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' reaching $196.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Advisory and other revenue' should come in at $60.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' will likely reach $3.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Distribution fees' will reach $335.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net inflows' stands at $100.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' to reach $21.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.47 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Cash Management' at $763.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $710.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Assets Under Management' of $10,481.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9,425.21 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' will reach $79.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Long-term' should arrive at $9,705.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8,715.07 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net inflows - Product Type - Long-term' to come in at $98.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.69 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - ETFs' will reach $3,717.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,215.93 billion.



Shares of BlackRock have demonstrated returns of +5.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

