Stay Ahead of the Game With Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 40%. Revenues are expected to be $115.46 million, down 39.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Black Stone Minerals metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Lease bonus and other income' to come in at $2.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Oil and condensate sales' will likely reach $62.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales' at $48.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production - Equivalents/day' of 37.37 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Production - Natural gas' will reach 15,561.19 MMcf. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,546 MMcf.

Analysts forecast 'Production - Oil and condensate' to reach 844.63 MBBL. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,026 MBBL.



Shares of Black Stone Minerals have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

