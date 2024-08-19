Stay Ahead of the Game With BILL Holdings (BILL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BILL Holdings (BILL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $327.56 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BILL Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Total subscription and transaction fees' to come in at $287.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' will likely reach $40.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Payment Volume' will reach $72.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.10 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Transactions Processed' to reach 26,252.29 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23.4 million.



Over the past month, shares of BILL Holdings have returned -8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. Currently, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

