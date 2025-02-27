Stay Ahead of the Game With Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy (BBY) will report quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.65 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Best Buy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Computing and Mobile Phones' at $5.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Consumer Electronics' should arrive at $3.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Appliances' reaching $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Entertainment' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' to come in at $12.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- International' stands at $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - International - Total' of 160. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 160 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores' should come in at 20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' will reach 129. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 128 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' will reach 31. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores' to reach 889. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 901 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' will likely reach 957. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 965 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Best Buy have demonstrated returns of +6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

