Stay Ahead of the Game With Baxter (BAX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Baxter International (BAX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.82 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Baxter metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' stands at $628.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery' will reach $285.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $80.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +267.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' will likely reach $299.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' at $201.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -36.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' to reach $154.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- International' of $130.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other- U.S.' will reach $22.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other- International' should arrive at $45.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +663.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- U.S.' should come in at $219.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- International' reaching $79.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Baxter have experienced a change of -7.7% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.