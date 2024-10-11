Stay Ahead of the Game With Banner (BANR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Banner (BANR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $150.28 million, declining 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Banner metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 64.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing loans' to come in at $30.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-performing assets' to reach $34.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.81 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Average interest-earning assets' of $14.83 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.61 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income' will reach $134.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.77 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-interest income' will reach $18.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)' reaching $137.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $144.75 million.



Banner Corporation (BANR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

