Stay Ahead of the Game With The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.52 billion, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Bank of New York Mellon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Total revenue' to come in at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total fee and other revenue' will reach $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Securities Services- Net interest income' will reach $574.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Securities Services- Total revenue' reaching $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market and Wealth Services- Net interest income' should come in at $396.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest-earning assets - Average balance' to reach $343.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $339.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 6.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' of 13.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Capital Ratio (Standardized Approach)' stands at 14.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Total' at $2,093.26 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,821 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonperforming Assets' will reach $283.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Loans' should arrive at $283.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46 million.



The Bank of New York Mellon shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BK is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

