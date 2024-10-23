Stay Ahead of the Game With Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $160.31 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bank of Hawaii metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $21.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' to come in at $12.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.48 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Performing Assets' reaching $15.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.52 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $117.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust and Asset Management' of $11.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $116.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120.94 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $43.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.33 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other non-interest income' will likely reach $4.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.89 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' at $7.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.84 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' will reach $13.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.82 million.



Shares of Bank of Hawaii have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change.

