Stay Ahead of the Game With Ball (BALL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ball (BALL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.07 billion, declining 14% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ball metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $209.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA' to reach $928.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America' to come in at $414.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' stands at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' of $202.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $175 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America' at $53.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA' will likely reach $108.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Ball have demonstrated returns of +6.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BALL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

