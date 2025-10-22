Stay Ahead of the Game With Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Avis Budget Group (CAR) to post quarterly earnings of $8.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $3.48 billion, up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 68.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Avis Budget metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $843.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $2.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Americas - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month' will reach $343.5 per unit fleet cost per month. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $384.0 per unit fleet cost per month.

The consensus estimate for 'International - Per-Unit Fleet Costs per Month' stands at $290.8 per unit fleet cost per month. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $316.0 per unit fleet cost per month.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International - Rental Days' at 13445 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13864 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Americas - Revenue per Day, excluding exchange rate effects' to reach $74.86 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.61 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Americas - Vehicle Utilization' should come in at 72.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 71.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'International - Vehicle Utilization' will likely reach 73.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 73.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Americas - Average Rental Fleet' should arrive at 532,693 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 531,261 .

Analysts expect 'Total - Rental Days' to come in at 48708 days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48786 days.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International - Average Rental Fleet' reaching 200,342 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 204,580 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total - Average Rental Fleet' will reach 733,035 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 735,841 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Avis Budget have experienced a change of -4% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CAR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.