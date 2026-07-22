Stay Ahead of the Game With Astrazeneca (AZN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Astrazeneca (AZN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. Revenues are expected to be $15.31 billion, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Astrazeneca metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- World' will reach $707.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Pulmicort- World' of $100.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- World' will reach $352.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts expect 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World' to come in at $152.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S.' should arrive at $325.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' should come in at $10.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S.' reaching $840.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' will reach $336.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' stands at $12.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -87.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' at $372.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +33.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Oncology- Calquence- U.S.' to reach $664.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Over the past month, shares of Astrazeneca have returned -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, AZN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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