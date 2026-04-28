Stay Ahead of the Game With Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) to post quarterly earnings of $4.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. Revenues are expected to be $4.65 billion, up 26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arthur J. Gallagher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Company- Fees' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Company- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income' to reach $81.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -66.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Company- Commissions' reaching $3.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +41.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Reimbursements' of $41.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements' to come in at $404.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Interest income and other income' will likely reach $8.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Brokerage' should come in at $4.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +29.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Risk Management' will reach $445.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio' will reach 50.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48.8% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio' will reach 18.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio' at 58.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.9% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Brokerage - Operating expense ratio' stands at 11.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AJG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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