Stay Ahead of the Game With Ares Management (ARES) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Management (ARES) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 33% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Management metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' will reach $35.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues' stands at $18.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' at $918.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized' reaching $121.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $350.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $275.85 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group' will likely reach $227.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $197.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' should arrive at $12.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.27 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' should come in at $78.91 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $41.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' to reach $24.56 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.46 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' of $566.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $447.23 billion.

Analysts expect 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' to come in at $26.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.58 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' will reach $129.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

