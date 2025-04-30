Stay Ahead of the Game With Ares Management (ARES) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ares Management (ARES) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, indicating an increase of 17.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $913.68 million, representing an increase of 24.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ares Management metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' to reach $26.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues' at $12.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +233% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' should arrive at $817.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized' will reach $70.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +204.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' stands at $327.60 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $267.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group' will likely reach $217.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189.83 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' should come in at $13.08 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.57 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' will reach $66.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.84 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' reaching $23.20 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.89 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $536.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $428.34 billion.

Analysts expect 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' to come in at $26.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.48 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' of $107.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Management here>>>



Shares of Ares Management have demonstrated returns of +2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARES is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

