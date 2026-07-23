Stay Ahead of the Game With Arch Capital (ACGL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.59 billion, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Arch Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' should arrive at $10.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -44.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $423.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment' reaching $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment' to reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss Ratio - Total' will likely reach 55.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 53.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment' of 17.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio' stands at 10.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Total' will reach 84.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Total' will reach 28.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.1% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' will reach 61.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.8%.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' to come in at 19.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' should come in at 15.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.0%.

Arch Capital shares have witnessed a change of +3.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACGL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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