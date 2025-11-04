Stay Ahead of the Game With ArcelorMittal (MT) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (MT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. Revenues are expected to be $14.99 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- North America' should come in at $2.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Brazil' at $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Sustainable Solutions' reaching $2.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Mining' will reach $653.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Europe' will likely reach $7.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Over the past month, shares of ArcelorMittal have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, MT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

