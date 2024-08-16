Stay Ahead of the Game With Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices (ADI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 39.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, down 26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Analog Devices metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $268.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications' should come in at $246.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -35.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $682.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial' stands at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -34.1% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Analog Devices have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

