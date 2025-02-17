Stay Ahead of the Game With American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. Revenues are expected to be $432.74 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' should arrive at $338.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' to reach $50.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Core revenues' will likely reach $386.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' should come in at $48.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $124.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $115.77 million.



Over the past month, shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, AMH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

