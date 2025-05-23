Stay Ahead of the Game With American Eagle (AEO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 155.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.09 billion, down 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 9.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Eagle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net revenue- American Eagle' stands at $680.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total net revenue- Aerie' to come in at $357.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 1,175. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,173 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - AE Brand' reaching 824. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 846 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone (incl. OFFL/NE)' should arrive at 326. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 307.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 7.27 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.22 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Todd Snyder' will likely reach 19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Unsubscribed' of 6. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Aerie' will reach $58.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.33 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- American Eagle' to reach $123.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $138.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, American Eagle shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

