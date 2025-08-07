Stay Ahead of the Game With AMC Networks (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Networks (AMCX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 56.5%. Revenues are expected to be $586.03 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Networks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Domestic Operations' will reach $510.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International and Other' should come in at $78.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other' will reach $13.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations' will likely reach $117.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $155.35 million.

AMC Networks shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMCX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

