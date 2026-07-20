Stay Ahead of the Game With Alphabet (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alphabet (GOOGL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, indicating an increase of 24.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $101.22 billion, representing an increase of 23.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alphabet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- YouTube ads' to come in at $10.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Google Cloud' will reach $22.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Google advertising' should come in at $81.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Google Search & other' will reach $63.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Google Network' at $7.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices' to reach $12.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- EMEA' reaching $33.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- United States' will likely reach $56.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America)' stands at $6.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- APAC' of $20.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' should arrive at $16.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.71 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Headcount (Number of employees)' will reach 196,768 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 187,103 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alphabet have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GOOGL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.