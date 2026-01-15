Stay Ahead of the Game With Ally Financial (ALLY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ally Financial (ALLY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating an increase of 29.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.13 billion, representing an increase of 5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ally Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance premiums and service revenue earned' will reach $364.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net financing revenue' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total other revenue' at $529.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total financing revenue and other interest income' of $3.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other income, net of losses' should come in at $149.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin (as reported)' to come in at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 55.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 67.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances)' reaching $181.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.17 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-performing loans (NPLs)' to reach $1.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Book value per share' will reach $41.78 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.92 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should arrive at 13.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will likely reach 11.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.3%.

Shares of Ally Financial have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.