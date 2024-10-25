Stay Ahead of the Game With Allstate (ALL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allstate (ALL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, indicating an increase of 171.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.24 billion, representing an increase of 11.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' reaching $13.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' at $659.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' to come in at $428.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue' to reach $112.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Property-liability' should arrive at 97.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 103.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Expense Ratio - Property-liability' will likely reach 21.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio - Property-liability' will reach 76.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Auto' should come in at 96.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Expense Ratio - Auto' will reach 21.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss Ratio - Auto' of 74.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio - Homeowners' stands at 21.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - Homeowners' will reach 96.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 104.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>



Over the past month, Allstate shares have recorded returns of +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.