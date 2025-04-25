Stay Ahead of the Game With Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allstate (ALL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share, indicating a decline of 58.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.13 billion, representing an increase of 11% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allstate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' stands at $14.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' to come in at $742.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Property-Liability- Other Revenue' to reach $485.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue' will reach $132.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Ratio - Property-liability' at 97.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Property-liability' should come in at 74.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72.4% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Expense Ratio - Property-liability' of 22.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Expense Ratio - Homeowners' will reach 22.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss Ratio - Auto' reaching 71.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 75.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Ratio - Homeowners' will reach 106.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Auto' should arrive at 94.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss Ratio - Homeowners' will likely reach 84.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.3%.



Shares of Allstate have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the -4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

