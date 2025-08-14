Stay Ahead of the Game With Alcon (ALC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alcon (ALC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.61 billion, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alcon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' to come in at $786.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' will reach $232.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' will reach $682.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' reaching $446.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' should arrive at $464.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $17.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by region- United States' of $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by region- International' should come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Shares of Alcon have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

