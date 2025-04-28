Stay Ahead of the Game With Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.83 per share, indicating a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.95 billion, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Middle East and India' will likely reach $35.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Europe' should arrive at $685.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asia' to come in at $781.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Americas' of $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' will reach $101.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' stands at $337.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $328.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' at $264.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $263.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' reaching $610.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $590.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have experienced a change of -8.6% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

