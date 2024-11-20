Stay Ahead of the Game With Agilent (A) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Agilent Technologies (A) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.67 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Agilent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' at $583.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' will reach $138.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' should arrive at $243.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' should come in at $385.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group' to reach $431.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' to come in at $167.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group' of $819.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group' will reach $417.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' will reach $158.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Agilent have experienced a change of -5.8% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), A is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)

