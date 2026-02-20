Stay Ahead of the Game With Agilent (A) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies (A) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.8 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Agilent metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials' reaching $413.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics' will reach $173.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical' will reach $254.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government' will reach $144.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical' of $633.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by End Markets- Food' to reach $166.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Americas' should come in at $704.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $604.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Europe' at $486.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

