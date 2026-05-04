Stay Ahead of the Game With Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings (AFRM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1600%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $997.92 million, exhibiting an increase of 27.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Affirm Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Merchant network' will reach $271.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Card network' will reach $72.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Interest income' to reach $504.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Servicing income' of $44.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Gain on sales of loans' reaching $99.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Active Consumers' stands at 26 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' to come in at $11153.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8558.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Transactions per Active Consumer' at 6 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 .

Shares of Affirm Holdings have experienced a change of +45.8% in the past month compared to the +10% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFRM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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