Stay Ahead of the Game With ADM (ADM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 34.9%. Revenues are expected to be $23.24 billion, down 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ADM metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $113.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' will reach $2.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds' should come in at $18.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' will likely reach $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' should arrive at $2.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' reaching $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales to external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' to reach $982.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales to external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' to come in at $767.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Nutrition' stands at $1.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' will reach 9,160.01 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,783 Kmt.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total processed volumes' of 13,740.31 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,231 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Processed volumes - Corn' will reach 4,601.02 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,448 Kmt.



Shares of ADM have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

