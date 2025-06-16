Stay Ahead of the Game With Accenture (ACN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Accenture (ACN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $17.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Accenture metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' to come in at $8.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' should arrive at $8.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' reaching $5.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' will likely reach $3.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' will reach $2.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' to reach $2.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' of $8.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' stands at $6.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New Bookings - Total' at $21.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New Bookings - Managed Services' will reach $11.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.78 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Consulting' should come in at $9.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.28 billion.



Over the past month, Accenture shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

