Stay Ahead of the Game With AbbVie (ABBV) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie (ABBV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $16.36 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AbbVie metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Imbruvica' should come in at $714.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Botox Therapeutic- Total' will reach $995.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Venclexta' reaching $725.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Neuroscience- Total' at $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Humira- US' should arrive at $574.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -53.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Oncology- Elahere- Total' will reach $191.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Humira- International' to come in at $374.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Epkinly- International' of $48.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +120.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Epkinly- U.S' will reach $26.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Oncology- Elahere- US' to reach $164.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Qulipta- U.S.' will likely reach $271.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +46% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Qulipta- International' stands at $39.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +165% year over year.

AbbVie shares have witnessed a change of -3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABBV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.