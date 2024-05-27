News & Insights

Stavely Minerals: Pioneering Future Energy Metals

May 27, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd highlights its role in the discovery of essential metals for a sustainable future, focusing on copper and nickel. The company underlines the speculative nature of its exploratory projections and potential risks, advising investors to consult independent advice before making investment decisions. They also disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, emphasizing that it has not been independently verified.

