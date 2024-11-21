Stavely Minerals Updates on Director’s Shareholding

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Amanda Sparks acquiring 500,000 unlisted options as approved by shareholders during the company’s AGM. This adjustment highlights a significant update in the company’s executive shareholding structure, which may influence investor sentiment and market activity. Investors may want to keep an eye on such developments as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

