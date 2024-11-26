Stavely Minerals Unveils Promising Drill Results

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has completed the first diamond drill hole at its Junction copper prospect within the Stavely Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, confirming multiple high-grade copper and silver mineralizations. This follows a successful air-core drilling program that revealed significant intercepts, with further drilling underway to explore the potential of the Junction anomaly. The company views this as a pivotal moment in potentially transforming the project.

