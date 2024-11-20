Stavely Minerals Unveils Promising Discoveries in WA

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.
Stavely Minerals has completed its initial exploration season at the Hawkstone Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Western Australia, revealing promising results. The company identified an emerging geophysical anomaly and confirmed the presence of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits, with assays showing significant copper and cobalt values. Supported by government funding, Stavely plans further exploration, including drilling, to capitalize on these findings.
