Stavely Minerals Uncovers Promising Copper-Silver Discoveries

Stavely Minerals Ltd has reported promising high-grade copper and silver discoveries at its Junction Prospect in western Victoria, which could indicate significant potential for further mineralization in the region. The company’s recent aircore drilling has not only revealed exceptional widths and grades of mineralization but also provided new insights into the structural controls of the deposit, enhancing the prospects for future discoveries. Additionally, a survey is underway at the Hawkstone Project in Western Australia to explore potential nickel-copper-cobalt deposits.

