Stavely Minerals Raises A$1.5 Million for Exploration

Stavely Minerals Ltd has successfully raised A$1.5 million through a share placement to sophisticated investors at A$0.024 per share, aimed at advancing their copper-gold exploration in Western Victoria. The funds will support diamond drilling at the Junction copper-silver prospect and provide working capital. The placement, managed by Whairo Capital, includes options for investors and reflects a discount on recent share prices.

