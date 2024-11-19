News & Insights

Stavely Minerals Raises A$1.5 Million for Exploration

November 19, 2024 — 07:24 pm EST

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has successfully raised A$1.5 million through a share placement to sophisticated investors at A$0.024 per share, aimed at advancing their copper-gold exploration in Western Victoria. The funds will support diamond drilling at the Junction copper-silver prospect and provide working capital. The placement, managed by Whairo Capital, includes options for investors and reflects a discount on recent share prices.

