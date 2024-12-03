Stavely Minerals Issues New Unquoted Securities

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stavely Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 300,000 unquoted securities, specifically options expiring on November 30, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.04, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, providing potential growth opportunities for the company and its employees.

For further insights into AU:SVY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.