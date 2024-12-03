Stavely Minerals Issues New Unquoted Securities

News & Insights

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 300,000 unquoted securities, specifically options expiring on November 30, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.04, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities will not be listed on the ASX, providing potential growth opportunities for the company and its employees.

