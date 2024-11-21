Stavely Minerals Issues 2.7 Million Unlisted Options

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 2.7 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.04, set to expire on November 30, 2027. These securities are part of earlier transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers.

