Stavely Minerals Halts Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd (ASX: SVY) has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release a major announcement concerning a capital raising. The halt will remain in place until either the company makes its announcement or normal trading resumes on November 20, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for details as this development could impact Stavely’s stock performance.

