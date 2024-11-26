Stavely Minerals Gains New Substantial Holder

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Peter Graeme Grantham has become a substantial holder in Stavely Minerals Ltd, acquiring a 5.14% voting power through a significant shareholding of over 27 million ordinary shares. His investment includes interests through entities like Minto Global Limited and Netwealth Superannuation Services. This development may attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholder dynamics.

