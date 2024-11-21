Stavely Minerals Director Increases Stake with New Options

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Jennifer Murphy, with the issuance of 800,000 new unlisted options, as approved at the company’s recent AGM. This move reflects the director’s increasing stake in the company, a detail keenly watched by investors for insights into the company’s future strategies and leadership confidence.

For further insights into AU:SVY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.