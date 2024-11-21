Stavely Minerals Director Expands Ownership Interests

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the ownership interests of Director Robert Dennis, who has been issued 200,000 additional unlisted options, approved at the company’s AGM. This change reflects strategic moves within the company’s executive team, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

