Stavely Minerals Begins Diamond Drilling at Junction Prospect

November 14, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has initiated diamond drilling at its Junction Prospect within the Stavely Copper-Gold Project in Victoria, aiming to expand the understanding of high-grade copper-silver mineralization. This follows successful air-core drilling results, which revealed promising copper-silver intercepts, and aims to explore a significant copper-in-soil anomaly nearby. The company views this exploration phase as a potential breakthrough that could enhance the project’s value.

