Stavely Minerals Announces Director Option Expirations

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.
Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced the expiration of options for several of its directors, including Chris Cairns and Jennifer Murphy. This development highlights the shifting interests within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting future stock performance. Investors may want to keep an eye on Stavely Minerals’ market moves as these changes unfold.
