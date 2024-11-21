Stavely Minerals Adjusts Director’s Holdings with New Options

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the interest of its director, Peter Ironside, through the issuance of 200,000 unlisted options approved during the recent AGM. This move reflects a strategic adjustment in director holdings, potentially influencing investor confidence and market perception of the company. With Ironside holding significant shares and options, stakeholders might anticipate further developments in Stavely Minerals’ financial trajectory.

