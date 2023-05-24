Statkraft to invest in German wind, solar, hydrogen capacity

By 2030 it aims to operate a total 2,000 MW of German wind and solar capacity, adding to an existing 1,800 MW power plant portfolio that also includes gas-fired plants, he said at the E-World trade fair.

"Germany is facing the great challenge of massively accelerating the expansion of renewable energy, in order to achieve the climate goals and create a faster exit from fossil fuels," Goebel said.

"We can meet this challenge with very concrete solutions."

Total investment in the German renewables plants - one-third of which would be wind and two-thirds solar - of 1 billion euros would not be an unrealistic price tag, he said in response to questions at a press conference.

In the hydrogen segment, Statkraft plans to have at least 250 MW of electrolysis plant capacity - which can turn green power into zero-carbon hydrogen - ready for production in Germany by 2030.

This follows an announcement in April that a 10 MW pilot plant is planned for Statkraft's existing industrial site in Emden, northern Germany, which should go into operation in 2025 to supply fuel cell-driven trucks.

Helge-Juergen Beil, the company's vice president for hydrogen in Germany, said a final investment decision would be made by the end of this year, based on the availability of permits and subsidies.

Further along, a 200 MW electrolysis plant was envisaged at Emden, where water supply and access to existing energy grids in the region made the location "ideal", he said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

