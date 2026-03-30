Markets
META

Statistically, These 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are Genius Buys, Based on a Time-Tested Valuation Metric

March 30, 2026 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Sean Williams for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Wall Street's Magnificent Seven possess sustainable moats or well-defined competitive advantages.

  • One time-tested valuation metric cuts through subjectivity and differentiates the bargains from the pretenders.

  • Two members of the Magnificent Seven, both of which are benefiting from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), are historically cheap amid the backdrop of an expensive stock market.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Wall Street's bull market has proved resilient for more than three years. While prevailing themes, such as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the advent of quantum computing, have provided a notable lift for equities, it's the "Magnificent Seven" that have put Wall Street on its proverbial back and lifted the broader market to new heights.

All members of the Magnificent Seven -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- possess sustainable moats or well-defined competitive advantages. But these trillion-dollar stocks aren't created equally.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A magnifying glass laid atop a financial newspaper, with an enlarged subhead that reads, Market data.

Image source: Getty Images.

The price-to-cash-flow ratio differentiates the bargains from the pretenders

Considering that Wall Street's most influential companies are aggressively reinvesting in themselves, the time-tested price-to-cash-flow ratio makes for a smarter way to value these top-tier businesses than the traditional price-to-earnings ratio.

As of the closing bell on March 24, here are the forward-year price-to-cash-flow ratios for all members of the Magnificent Seven:

  • Meta Platforms: 9.3
  • Amazon: 9.7
  • Microsoft: 13.7
  • Alphabet: 14.8
  • Nvidia: 16.1
  • Apple: 24.3
  • Tesla: 81.5

With the understanding that cash flow forecasts can and do vary from one quarter to the next, electric-vehicle maker Tesla and iPhone maker Apple stand out for the wrong reasons. Meanwhile, compelling arguments can be made that the valuations of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft lie between fairly valued and modestly attractive.

However, the time-tested price-to-cash-flow ratio makes it crystal clear that social media colossus Meta Platforms and dual-industry leader Amazon are the best deals within the Magnificent Seven.

A stopwatch whose second hand has stopped above the phrase, Time to Buy.

Image source: Getty Images.

Meta and Amazon are historically cheap

While investors are laser-focused on AI, they often overlook how powerful Meta's social media assets have become. In December, Meta attracted an average of 3.58 billion daily users to its family of apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook Messenger. Since no other social media platform comes close to this figure, Meta is able to charge a premium for ad placement.

But artificial intelligence is also playing a role in Meta's top-notch advertising operations. Although a small fortune is being spent on Meta's AI Superintelligence Lab, it's the incorporation of generative AI solutions into the company's advertising platform that's paying immediate dividends. Tailoring ads for individual users can improve click-through rates and further enhance its ad pricing power.

Meanwhile, Amazon's cash flow growth has come almost entirely from its ancillary operating segments, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) leading the charge. AWS is the world's No. 1 cloud infrastructure services platform by total spend. Incorporating generative AI and large language model capabilities into AWS has reaccelerated its growth rate.

Additionally, Amazon has maintained double-digit sales growth from its subscription service segment (Prime) and its advertising services. Having the most-popular online marketplace and a growing content library has made it a go-to destination for advertisers.

Based on their respective forward-year cash flow estimates, Meta Platforms is valued at a 34% discount to its average multiple to cash flow over the trailing five-year period. As for Amazon, its cash flow multiple for 2027 would represent a 48% discount compared to the last half-decade. Both appear to be phenomenal bargains amid a historically pricey stock market.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
AMZN
MSFT
GOOGL
AAPL
TSLA
NVDA
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.