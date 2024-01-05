States With The Most Responsible Dog Owners, Ranked

Being a responsible dog owner means keeping your furry friend happy and healthy. Part of that responsibility includes regular check-ups at the veterinarian, staying up-to-date with vaccinations and making sure your dog gets regular exercise and a nutritious diet. It also includes hygiene care, such as ensuring proper dental health and keeping their nails trimmed.

Keeping a dog healthy won’t only keep it happy, but is best for the overall family. Dogs can face serious health issues ranging from infections and allergies to life-threatening conditions like cancer and arthritis. These illnesses can not only impact a dog’s quality of life, but can also take a mental toll on both the dog and its family. Responsible pet parents safeguard their dog’s wellbeing by staying on top of its health care.

Forbes Advisor conducted a comprehensive survey of 10,000 dog owners, with 200 surveyed in each state, to analyze which states have the most conscientious pet parents. Nearly half of dog owners (45%) take their pets to the veterinarian more than once per year for check-ups, and 43% of dog owners take their pup to the vet at least once per year. Most dogs (84%) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, according to their owners.

This data provides valuable insight into how well people are caring for their canine companions across the United States. It also has implications for how communities and animal welfare groups can better support dog owners.

States With the Most Responsible Dog Owners

1. Washington

Washington’s score: 100 out of 100

Washington is home to the most responsible dog owners. Furry friends are well taken care of in this state, with owners taking care of their pets’ hygiene and mental health through socialization.

Washington ranked No. 1 in the following metrics:

Percentage of dogs that have a location device (such as a microchip/AirTag) (83%).

Percentage of dog owners who take their pets to training classes (53%).

Percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (62%). Just 5% of dog owners reported never brushing their dog’s teeth.

2. New York

New York’s score: 86.91 out of 100

New York came in second on our list for the country’s most responsible dog owners, ranking second best in the following metrics:

Percentage of dog owners that take their pets to the veterinarian for a check-up at least once per year, if not more (96%).

Percentage of dogs that have a location device (such as a microchip/AirTag) (74%).

Percentage of dog owners who take their dog to training classes (52%).

Percentage of dog owners that give their dog heartworm medication more than once a year (87%).

A small percentage of dog owners in New York reported never trimming their dog’s nails or brushing their dog’s teeth (only 3% for both), indicating that the health and hygiene of pooches is taken seriously in this state.

3. Maryland

Maryland’s score: 84.59 out of 100

The Old Line State comes in third on our ranking of the country’s most responsible dog owners, ranking in the top five best states in the following metrics:

Tied with Nevada and Wisconsin for the fifth best ranking for the percentage of dogs that are up to date on vaccinations (92%).

The percentage of dog owners who have visitors who bring dogs over to help socialize their pets (ranking No. 5 at 50%).

Dogs are also well socialized in Maryland. The state ranked third in the percentage of dog owners who schedule play dates for their dog with other dogs (34%, which is 9 percentage points higher than our study average of 25%).

4. Florida

Florida’s score: 83.04 out of 100

Florida is home to beautiful beaches and pups that are well taken care of. The Sunshine State ranked No. 1 in the following metrics:

The percentage of owners who schedule play dates with their dog to help socialize them (49%).

The percentage of dog owners that report taking their dog to the veterinarian for check-ups at least once a year (96%).

Florida ranked second worst in the percentage of dog owners that report their dog is up-to-date on vaccinations, which hurt its overall score (53%, well below our study average of 84%).

5. Georgia

Georgia’s score: 82.03 out of 100

The Peach State came in fifth on our ranking of most responsible dog owners. The state ranked high in preventative care and hygiene categories.

Georgia ranked third best in the percentage of dog owners that give their pet flea/tick medication more than once a year (90%).

Georgia ranked sixth best in the percentage of dog owners who trim their dog nails at least once a month (68%)

Georgia ranked in the top 10 best states for the percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (39%).

6. Vermont

Vermont’s score: 80.71 out of 100

Dog owners in Vermont ranked highly in categories of hygiene, preventative care and socialization for their pups. The state ranked No. 1 in the following metrics:

Percentage of owners who report their dog is up to date on vaccinations (98%).

Percentage of owners who report walking their dog once or more per day (81%).

Vermont ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics:

The percentage of dog owners who take their dog to the veterinarian for a check-up at least once a year (ranking No. 7 at 94%).

Percentage of dog owners who report their dog has a location device (ranking No. 10 at 63%).

Percentage of owners who schedule play dates for their dog (ranking No. 4 at 32%).

7. Texas

Texas’s score: 79.78 out of 100

Texas dog owners are mindful of their dog’s dental health and preventative care. The Lone Star State ranked in the top 10 best states for the following metrics:

The percentage of dog owners whose dog has a location device (ranking No. 3, at 73%).

The percentage of dog owners who report taking their dog to training classes (ranking No. 5 at 42%).

The percentage of owners who report their dog is up to date on vaccinations (ranking No. 10 at 91%).

Percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (ranking No. 2 at 50%).

8. New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s score: 78.7 out of 100

New Hampshire dog owners take pride in socializing and exercising their pups. The Granite State ranked in the top 10 best states for the following metrics:

The percentage of dog owners who take their dog to the veterinarian at least once a year for a check-up (ranking No. 5 at 94%).

The percentage of dog owners who report their dog is up to date on vaccinations (ranking No. 2 at 96%).

The percentage of dog owners who report walking their dog once or more per day (ranking No. 3 at 79%).

The percentage of owners who schedule play dates with other dogs (ranking No. 4 at 32%).

9. New Jersey

New Jersey’s score: 77.38 out of 100

New Jersey dog owners are responsible, ranking in the top 10 best states for the following metrics:

The percentage of dog owners who report their dog is up to date with vaccinations (ranking No. 10 at 91%).

The percentage of dog owners who report trimming their dog’s nails at least once a month (ranking No. 8 at 63%).

The percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (ranking No. 9 at 39%).

10. Alaska

Alaska’s score: 76.92 out of 100

Coming in at the bottom of our top 10 states for most responsible dog owners, Alaska ranked highly for the following metrics:

The percentage of dog owners who report their dog is up to date on vaccinations (ranking No. 4 at 94%).

The percentage of dog owners who report taking their dog to training classes (ranking No. 6 at 37%).

The percentage of dog owners who have visitors over with dogs, in an effort to socialize their dog (ranking No. 6 at 49%).

The percentage of dog owners who report brushing their dog’s teeth once a week (ranking No. 4 at 45%).

Alaska tied with Iowa and North Dakota for being the top state with dog owners who report exercising their dogs, with only 0.5% of dog owners reporting they never exercise their pets.

States With The Least Responsible Dog Owners

1. Arizona

Arizona’s score: 0 out of 100

Arizona is home to the least responsible dog owners in America. The state ranked poorly in dental hygiene and preventative care categories.

Arizona ranked second worst for the percentage of dog owners who never brush their dog’s teeth (24%).

Arizona ranked third worst in the percentage of dog owners that never give their dog flea/tick medication—despite fleas and ticks being prevalent year-round in the state.

Arizona ranked seventh worst in the percentage of dog owners who take their dog for an annual check-up (83%, which is 5% lower than our study average of 88%).

2. Idaho

Idaho’s score: 1.63 out of 100

Dog owners in Idaho have room to improve in categories including preventative care and hygiene for their pets.

Idaho ranked as the worst state for dog owners who report giving their pets heartworm medication more than once a year (37%, compared to the study average of 66%)

Idaho ranked as the third worst state in the following metrics:

Percentage of dog owners who never trim their dog’s nails (16%).

Percentage of dog owners who give their dog flea/tick medication more than once a year (49% compared to the study average of 78%).

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s score: 4.6 out of 100

Oklahoma is the third most irresponsible state when it comes to dog owners, who are missing out on opportunities to socialize and train their dogs.

Oklahoma dog owners reported the lowest percentage of dog parents who take their dog to training classes (8%).

Oklahoma ranked as the second worst state in the percentage of dog owners that have visitors come over and bring other dogs to help socialize their dog (25%).

Oklahoma ranked as the fourth worst state in owners who report having a location device for their dog (40%, compared to the study average of 56%).

4. Kentucky

Kentucky’s score: 10.22 out of 100

Dog owners in Kentucky aren’t regularly taking their dogs to the veterinarian for a checkup. The state ranked as the sixth worst state in the following metrics:

Percentage of dog owners who report taking their dog to the vet at least once a year for a check-up (83%, compared to the study average of 88%).

Percentage of dog owners who report never brushing their dog’s teeth, (22%, compared to the study average of 14%).

Kentucky tied with Florida as the seventh-worst state for the percentage of dog owners whose pets have a location device (46%).

5. New Mexico

New Mexico’s score: 10.38 out of 100

Dog owners in New Mexico have room to improve in the preventative care and training of their dogs. The state ranked low in the following metrics:

New Mexico tied with Kentucky for being the fifth-worst state for the percentage of dog owners who report taking their dog to the vet at least once a year for a check-up (83%, compared to the study average of 88%).

New Mexico ranked as the sixth worst state for the percentage of dog owners who take their dog to training classes (11%) and the percentage of dog owners who report never giving their dog flea/tick medication (21%, compared to the study average of 11%).

Nationwide Dog-Related Medical Statistics

On a national level, American dog owners are responsible when it comes to keeping up with the general health and preventative care of their dogs. Our study found the following nationwide dog-related medical statistics:

More than four-fifths (84%) of dog owners report that their pet is up to date on vaccinations.

Meanwhile, 10% of dog owners report that their pet is not up to date on vaccinations, and 5% of respondents were unsure.

The majority (88%) of dog owners report that their dog sees a veterinarian at least once a year. Only 8% of dog owners report taking their dog to the veterinarian for a check-up every few years.

Dog owners typically administer heartworm medication on a monthly basis (31%) or once every few months (20%). Just 10% of dog owners reported never giving their dog heartworm medication.

Dog owners are most likely to administer flea/tick medication on a monthly basis (36%), followed by once every few months (26%). A small percentage (7%) of dog owners reported never giving their dog flea/tick medication.

How Pet Insurance Makes Pet Care More Affordable

When it comes to your dog's health and well-being, money shouldn't be an obstacle to getting them the care they need. But vet bills can add up fast, especially in an emergency situation. For example, if your dog needs intestinal blockage surgery to remove a swallowed chew toy, it could easily cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000—all from a simple accident.

So for most dog owners, pet insurance is worth it, even after factoring in how much pet insurance costs. Many policies help cover expenses for accidents, illnesses, cancer treatment, prescriptions and more. Some pet wellness plans even cover the cost of pet dental cleanings, vaccines and annual checkups.

No one wants to think about their pet getting sick or hurt, especially with vet prices on the rise. Thankfully, having coverage in place means you can focus on their treatment and recovery instead of worrying about the bill.

Getting pet insurance quotes from multiple providers lets you find the best pet insurance for your budget. When choosing a policy, look for the features that matter most to you, whether that’s pet dental insurance or pet insurance that covers pre-existing conditions.

If your goal is to keep out-of-pocket costs low, explore cheap pet insurance or pet insurance that pays vets directly rather than reimbursing you down the road.

Study Methodology

To uncover the states with the most responsible dog owners in America, Forbes Advisor analyzed all 50 U.S. states across the following 16 metrics:

Percentage of dog owners who take their dog to the veterinarian for a check-up appointment once a year or more: 10% of score.

10% of score. Percentage of dog owners whose dog is up to date on vaccinations: 10% of score.

10% of score. Percentage of dog owners who walk their dog once or more per day: 7.5% of score.

7.5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who give their dog heartworm medication more than once a year: 7.5% of score.

7.5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who trim their dog's nails at least once a month: 7.5% of score.

7.5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who brush their dog's teeth at least once a week: 7.5% of score.

7.5% of score. Percentage of dog owners whose dog has a location device: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who don't exercise their dog: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who take their dog to training classes: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who have visitors who bring dogs and monitor their dog's interactions with them: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who schedule play dates with other dogs: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who give their dog flea and tick treatment more than once a year: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who never give their dog flea and tick treatment or are not sure: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who never give their dog heartworm medication or are not sure: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who never trim their dog's nails: 5% of score.

5% of score. Percentage of dog owners who never brush their dog's teeth: 5% of score.

Data for all metrics comes from a survey of 10,000 U.S. dog owners (at least 200 in each state).

Survey Methodology

The online survey of 10,000 dog owners in America (200 per state) was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from September 21st, 2023 - October 13, 2023. The margin of error is +/- 1.0 point with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR).

